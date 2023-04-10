Planned Parenthood of Montana sues state to stop abortion bill

Planned Parenthood of Montana is suing the state to stop a bill that would ban the most common abortion procedure used after 15 weeks of pregnancy. If signed, it has an immediate effective date.

The lawsuit seeks to stop House Bill 721 from banning dilation and evacuation procedures before the governor signs the policy into law.

The proposal passed the Legislature and is awaiting consideration by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In a statement, the Governor’s spokesperson Kaitlin Price said the filing of the lawsuit shows Montanans all they need to know about the “far left, pro-abortion group and its extreme tactics.” Price did not say whether the governor will sign the bill.

Martha Fuller is CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Montana and says, “Providers need to be able to use their medical training and their judgment to provide the care that patient needs in the patient’s individual circumstances without the interference of politicians.”

It’s uncommon for legal challenges to be filed before a bill becomes law, but most bills are crafted to take effect a few months after the session.

Republican lawmakers have brought several anti-abortion bills this session, arguing the procedure is immoral and needs to be restricted.

In its suit, Planned Parenthood argues the bill will cause irreparable harm if enacted, and the court should temporarily block the policy so the merits of that argument can be hashed out in court.

A 1999 Montana Supreme Court precedent found that access to abortion is protected by the state’s right to privacy.

The Legislature passed several anti-abortion bills in 2021 that are currently tied up in court.