Uncertainty clouds upcoming elections in Cascade County

The Cascade County election administrator recently alerted the Great Falls Public Library and local school districts that her office faces obstacles to holding upcoming special elections as planned. It’s not clear when, if, or how upcoming school board and mill levy elections will proceed. Founder and reporter for online publication The Electric's Jenn Rowell has been tracking the story and shared her reporting with Montana Public Radio’s Austin Amestoy. Click on the player above to hear their report.

The Cascade County Clerk and Recorder's Office is scheduled to present its election plan to Cascade County commissioners on March 23. MTPR reached out to Cascade County clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant for comment, but did not hear back by deadline. Great Falls Public Library Director Susie McIntyre told MTPR she’s meeting with Merchant early next week to discuss solutions for moving the library mill levy forward.