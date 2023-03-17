© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Butte's St. Patrick's day parade draws crowds not seen since before COVID

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM MDT
A leprechaun with a mohawk hands out chocolate coins along the St. Patrick's day parade route in Butte, MT on March 17, 2023.
John Hooks
/
A leprechaun with a mohawk hands out chocolate coins along the St. Patrick's day parade route in Butte, MT on March 17, 2023.

Butte’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Friday saw crowds not seen since the start of the pandemic. MTPR’s John Hooks filed this report from the parade this afternoon.

I’m here in Uptown Butte where the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been going on for about half an hour now. Word from the Butte America Foundation was that there are 66 floats in this year’s parade. There are many thousands of people lined up along the streets here, all wearing some shade of green.

A highlight for people has been the return of the Edmonton Pipe and Drum Band, who have been a fixture of Butte St. Patty’s days since 1989, but are returning this year for the first time since the COVID pandemic.

People in the crowd are making liberal use of Butte’s open container laws. Pretty much every hotel room in Butte is booked tonight, you can’t find anything on AirBnB, and the celebrations promise to continue into the early hours of the morning.

A St. Patrick's Day parade float in Butte, MT built by 729 Welding and Fabrication out of Dillon, March 17, 2023.
John Hooks
/
A St. Patrick's Day parade float in Butte, MT built by 729 Welding and Fabrication out of Dillon, March 17, 2023.

Tags
Montana News Butte MontanaSt. Patrick's Day
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks