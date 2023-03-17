Butte parade workers prepare for 'biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in years’

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Butte are expected to be the biggest in years.

Preparations for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade are getting underway in uptown Butte. Road closures are being lined up & shamrocks are adorning all the street lights.

The parade returned last March after a two year hiatus during the pandemic.

Thousands of people will be packed on this corner watching what promises to be the most well attended parade in recent memory, according to Suzanne Stefanac of the Butte America Foundation, who’s put on the parade since 2017.

“It looks to be the biggest St. Patrick’s Day on record. And it’ll be sunny, so I think it’s going to be one for the books,” Stefanac said.

The parade starts at noon on Friday, and the overall celebrations promise to continue well into the early hours of Saturday morning.