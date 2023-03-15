Plans progress for new sampling of Smurfit-stone toxic waste site

Plans are moving forward for a new round of sampling at a toxic waste site near Frenchtown. Scientists, Missoula Valley residents and the Environmental Protection Agency are set to meet Thursday, March 16th to begin outlining the work at the former site of the Smurfit-Stone Pulp Mill.

The meeting comes after years of concerns shared by scientists and residents that the federal agency hadn’t conducted a thorough investigation into contamination at the site.

Members of the public are invited to attend online and ask their own questions. The Frenchtown Smurfit Stone Community Advisory Group will post a link to the meeting on its Facebook page. It’s set to begin Thursday, March 16th at 9 a.m.