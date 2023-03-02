Bill to cap insulin at $35 passes state senate with bipartisan support

Montanans could see copay costs for insulin capped at $35 per month with a bill that has passed with bipartisan support in the state Senate.

Republican Senator Jason Small from Busby brought the bill to address rising insulin prices and prevent further increases. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, which supports the bill, about 9% of Montana adults have diabetes, and the disease was the 8th leading cause of death in the state in 2021.

In its first hearing, the bill received widespread support from individuals and healthcare organizations and had no opponents. The cap would apply to all insurance groups, and go into effect January of next year.