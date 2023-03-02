© 2023 MTPR
Bill to cap insulin at $35 passes state senate with bipartisan support

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST
Insulín in vials.
Mr Hyde
/
Czech Wikipedia
The cost of insulin can be a hinderance to many people with diabetes

Montanans could see copay costs for insulin capped at $35 per month with a bill that has passed with bipartisan support in the state Senate.

Republican Senator Jason Small from Busby brought the bill to address rising insulin prices and prevent further increases. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, which supports the bill, about 9% of Montana adults have diabetes, and the disease was the 8th leading cause of death in the state in 2021.

In its first hearing, the bill received widespread support from individuals and healthcare organizations and had no opponents. The cap would apply to all insurance groups, and go into effect January of next year.

Ellis Juhlin
