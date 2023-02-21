Bill would create state-level Indian Child Welfare Act

A bill to create a state-level Indian Child Welfare Act has passed out of committee with bipartisan support and will next be heard by Montana’s House of Representatives.

The act is modeled after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA, which governs the removal of Native American children in cases of abuse or neglect and prioritizes placing them into the homes of family members or other members of their tribe.

Jonathan Windy Boy from Box Elder, the bill’s sponsor, said he brought this policy to ensure this process would be upheld in Montana regardless of what happens to the federal ICWA, which is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bill has support from the Montana American Indian Caucus and all of the state’s tribes.

The bill passed out of committee on an 15-8 vote.