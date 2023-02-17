© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Lawmakers fund 10 new positions for the Office of Public Defender

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST

Lawmakers in charge of outlining state spending for public safety on Friday declined to fully fund a request for more public defenders.

The state Office of Public Defender, which provides legal counsel for Montanans who can’t afford it, requested funding for 20 new staff, including lawyers, investigators and administrative assistants. State lawmakers have voted to fund 10 new staff positions over the next two years instead.

Republican Rep. Bill Mercer of Billings, the chair of the committee, said the office could do more to decrease expenses.

“I do think that the office and the Department of Administration need to evaluate the ability to consolidate OPD in locations where there are multiple addresses, in a way that is going to economize.”

The subcommittee of lawmakers did approve additional staff funding for the public defender's office in Yellowstone County, which was previously sanctioned by the district court there for inadequate staffing.

The budget process is far from over. The subcommittee’s work will move onto the House budgeting committee for consideration, before the full House gets a chance to make changes.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureBill MercerMontana Office of the State Public Defender
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar