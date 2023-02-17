© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Heavy mountain snow and frigid winds are in the forecast for next week

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published February 17, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST
Winter Weather Warning 2/17/23
National Weather Service
/
Active weather will return to western Montana and north central Idaho this weekend. Snow will develop across much of western Montana and north central Idaho. Temperatures will be warm enough during the day to keep accumulations light and slushy for valleys.

A big change in the weather is expected throughout the northern Rockies starting this weekend and lasting through next week.

The pattern starts to change this weekend with periods of mainly light mountain snow showers.

National Weather Service-Missoula forecasters say snow, wind and cold temperatures will ramp up in intensity in multiple phases through next week.

Heavy mountain snowfall is expected for locations along and south of Highway 2 from Monday through Wednesday. Several inches of snow is likely for many western Montana valleys Sunday into Monday.

North/northeast winds will pick up across the entire region as yet another arctic front pushes into the region causing blowing snow and potentially dangerous wind chills ranging from minus 10 to minus 30 degrees. Flash freezing on roads and sidewalks is likely.

The bitterly cold temperatures will linger through next week.

Montana News National Weather Service Missoulaweather
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien