Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Committee tables proposed ban on teaching scientific theories

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST

A bill that would ban the teaching of scientific theories like gravity and evolution, was tabled in committee Monday. The Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee voted unanimously to table the bill, meaning it likely won't move forward.

Republican Senator Daniel Emrich from Great Falls is the bill’s sponsor and was among those who voted to stop the policy from advancing.

“This created a great conversation to be had but I think that the bill was rather confusing in its simplicity,” Emrich said.

The bill had one supporter in its hearing and over 20 opponents, including local Helena students, and teachers from across the state. The bill had a legal note stating it could overstep the Board of Public Education’s constitutional authority to oversee schools in the state.

