Bill would create a mentorship program to support and retain new teachers

Montana educators told a committee in the Legislature Monday that a bill proposing a statewide mentorship program would help support and retain new teachers.

House Bill 445 drew no opposition during its first hearing before the House Education Committee. The bill seeks to reduce turnover through a mentorship program that would connect experienced educators with new teachers.

While public schools in Montana are already required to provide mentorship, proponents of the bill said districts often struggle to pair new teachers to a mentor in a similar subject area or student age group. That’s especially true for small schools in rural areas, proponents said.

2020 Montana Teacher of the Year , Linda Rost, works at Baker High School and is mentoring a new teacher in another district. She told committee members that the partnership boosted her mentee’s confidence in her first year, a contrast to Rost’s own experience as a new teacher.

“I want you to know how impactful mentors can be for teachers. And, I know that, because I didn’t have one,” Rost said.

Helena Democratic Rep. Melissa Romano is sponsoring the bill, which also drew support from the Montana Federation of Public Employees and a coalition of organizations in support of public schools.

The bill joins other measures moving through the Capitol intended to address Montana’s teacher shortage.