Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Politics

Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bill would create a mentorship program to support and retain new teachers

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST

Montana educators told a committee in the Legislature Monday that a bill proposing a statewide mentorship program would help support and retain new teachers.

House Bill 445 drew no opposition during its first hearing before the House Education Committee. The bill seeks to reduce turnover through a mentorship program that would connect experienced educators with new teachers.

While public schools in Montana are already required to provide mentorship, proponents of the bill said districts often struggle to pair new teachers to a mentor in a similar subject area or student age group. That’s especially true for small schools in rural areas, proponents said.

2020 Montana Teacher of the Year, Linda Rost, works at Baker High School and is mentoring a new teacher in another district. She told committee members that the partnership boosted her mentee’s confidence in her first year, a contrast to Rost’s own experience as a new teacher.

“I want you to know how impactful mentors can be for teachers. And, I know that, because I didn’t have one,” Rost said.

Helena Democratic Rep. Melissa Romano is sponsoring the bill, which also drew support from the Montana Federation of Public Employees and a coalition of organizations in support of public schools.

The bill joins other measures moving through the Capitol intended to address Montana’s teacher shortage.

The committee is also considering a bill that would lift the $6 cap on teacher licensing fees that’s been in place since the 90s. Lawmakers did not take immediate action on either bill.

Montana News House Bill 445House Education CommitteeLinda RostMelissa RomanoMontana Federation of Public EmployeesMontana LegislatureEducation
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy