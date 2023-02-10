© 2023 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

The Lolo National Forest is seeking public feedback on its management plan

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST

Lolo National Forest officials are hosting a series of public workshops to kick off the assessment of their land management plan. The in-person events are designed to give residents an opportunity to weigh-in on elements of the current forest plan, which guides rulemaking for recreationists, loggers, wildlife managers and more.

Organizers say feedback from the workshops will serve as the foundation for planners as they prepare a report set to release this spring.

The first workshop is on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in Missoula, with subsequent meetings in Plains, Seeley Lake and Superior. For details on the workshops, including how to register to attend, visit the Lolo Revision Web Hub.

