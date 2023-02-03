Gianforte aims to reduce red tape by cutting 10% of state regulations

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office aims to cut 10% of all state regulations by the end of this year. It’s part of the governor’s promise to reduce red tape.

Gianforte created the Red Tape Relief Task Force his second day in office back in 2020. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has led the group in poring over the state’s 15,000 regulations on the books looking for places to cut.

“It’s the quality – making sure that our processes are efficient, that we’re reducing mistakes, that we’re closing any black holes,” Juras said

The governor’s office has identified roughly 170 bills moving through this year’s Legislature that seek to cut regulations. State agencies have also been asked to identify administrative rules for the chopping block. Those are removed through a different process.

Some proposals are more substantial than others. For example, a couple of bills would simplify professional licensing requirements in Montana, and others would get rid of outdated language in code that’s no longer applicable.