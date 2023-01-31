© 2023 MTPR
Vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park will open Wednesday

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 31, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST
Parking at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park, July 01, 2016.
Jacob W. Frank National Park Service
/
Vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park will be available online starting Wednesday.

Like previous years, vehicle reservations will be required from late May through early September for Going to the Sun Road and the North Fork Road.

The park will also now require vehicle reservations for both the Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys July through early September. The park plans to offer vehicle reservations four months and 24-hours in advance.

Going to the Sun and North Fork reservations for late May through June will be available on recreation.gov starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

