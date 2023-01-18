© 2023 MTPR
The novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus
The latest news about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Montana.

Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM MST
'For Rent' sign in front of a house.
iStock
/

The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding.

The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide emergency funds to help low-income households pay for housing.

The Department of Commerce says the program has provided 12,000 Montanans with over $100 million worth of rental and utility payment assistance.

New applications for assistance funding will be accepted through Jan. 20th, and evaluated to determine eligibility.

Montana News Montana Emergency Rental Assistance programMontana Department of CommerceHousingCOVID-19
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
