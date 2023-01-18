Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending

The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding.

The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide emergency funds to help low-income households pay for housing.

The Department of Commerce says the program has provided 12,000 Montanans with over $100 million worth of rental and utility payment assistance.

New applications for assistance funding will be accepted through Jan. 20th, and evaluated to determine eligibility.