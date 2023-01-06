Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Former state Rep. Brad Tschida will take over as Public Service Commission director
Former Missoula Republican state lawmaker Brad Tschida will lead Montana’s utility regulatory commission as its executive director starting later this month.
The Public Service Commission made the announcement in a press release Friday, saying Tschida will take the job effective January 17.
The position means Tschida will be in charge of directing the commission’s day-to-day operations and carrying out plans and policies adopted by the agency.
Tschida previously served four terms in the state House of Representatives, including one as majority leader.
Tschida made headlines after the 2020 election for making allegations of vote counting irregularities in Missoula that local election officials said had no merit.