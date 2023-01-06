Former state Rep. Brad Tschida will take over as Public Service Commission director

Former Missoula Republican state lawmaker Brad Tschida will lead Montana’s utility regulatory commission as its executive director starting later this month.

The Public Service Commission made the announcement in a press release Friday, saying Tschida will take the job effective January 17.

The position means Tschida will be in charge of directing the commission’s day-to-day operations and carrying out plans and policies adopted by the agency.

Tschida previously served four terms in the state House of Representatives, including one as majority leader.