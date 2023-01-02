© 2023 MTPR
Montana Legislature convenes Jan. 2 for the 2023 session

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 2, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST
State Capitol, Helena
Jacob Baynham
/
Community News Service, UM School of Journalism
Montana Capitol. (Photo by Jacob Baynham, Community News Service, UM School of Journalism.)

State lawmakers will file into the Capitol in Helena on Monday and take an oath to uphold the Constitution to kick off the 68th legislative session.

Montana’s Legislature meets every other year for 90-days with only one constitutional mandate — pass a balanced budget that outlines taxes for residents and spending on state services. Lawmakers intend to do far more than just that, more than 4,000 bill drafts have been requested ahead of the session, although not all will get introduced.

The first bill hearings are scheduled to start Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

The public is encouraged to participate at every stage of the legislative process, and is free to sit in on committee hearings and floor sessions as lawmakers debate and vote on proposed legislation.

More information on how to participate, contact legislators and see proposed policies is available at the Montana Legislature website.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
