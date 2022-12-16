© 2022 MTPR
Gov. Gianforte bans TikTok on all state-issued equipment

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:46 PM MST
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, immediately banned the use of TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia's state government, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users' personal information. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Montana is now the latest state to push back against the extremely popular short-form video-sharing app, TikTok. On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibited its use on state equipment.

In his Friday memo to Montana’s Chief Information Officer and state executive agency directors, Gov. Gianforte said that having TikTok on state devices “poses a significant risk to the security of our state and Montanans sensitive data.”

With that, TikTok is banned on any state-issued device capable of internet connectivity.

That includes third-party firms conducting business for or on behalf of the State of Montana.

Gianforte’s directive follows growing and bipartisan concerns that the Chinese-owned company presents a significant cybersecurity risk.

Montana joins a handful of other states who have issued similar bans. This week, The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill to ban the social media app from federally-issued devices.

Critics say that it harvests excessive amounts of data from users’ devices unrelated to video sharing.

A press release from the governor’s office encourages Montanans in general to stop using TikTok.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
