Amazon’s first Montana facility is under construction in Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM MST

Amazon’s first facility in Montana is under construction in Missoula. The 72,000 square foot building near I-90 and Highway 93 will be a new “last mile” delivery station, receiving shipments from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatching delivery vans to customers' doors.

A spokesperson for Amazon says the growth into Missoula will create more than 100 local jobs in the coming years. On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte welcomed Amazon to the state and credited the state’s business-friendly environment for the move.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney manages MTPR’s daily and long-term news projects. After spending more than five years living and reporting across Western and Central Montana, he became news director in early 2020.
