UM initiative will pay tuition costs for eligible Montana students

The University of Montana launched a new initiative this week designed to fully cover the cost of tuition and fees for qualifying in-state students.

The University of Montana calls it the " Grizzly Promise ." It’s designed to make college more accessible and affordable for first-time, entering freshmen.

UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz discussed why the new initiative was launched.

“Our goal is to make sure we remain competitive in that a majority of Montana students continue their educational journey at the university of Montana.”

UM’s total enrollment in recent years has held around 10,000 students after a steep drop from its peak of nearly 16,000 a decade ago.

The Grizzly Promise covers the cost of four years, or eight semesters, of tuition and fees at UM, and is not a loan. Eligible resident students from a family with an annual income of $50,000 or less won’t have to repay a dime of Grizzly Promise funding if they hold up their end of the bargain.

That includes maintaining a 12-credit course load and remaining a full-time student.

The financial assistance is made up of a combination of scholarships, grants, waivers, and other aid.