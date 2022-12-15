UM initiative will pay tuition costs for eligible Montana students
The University of Montana launched a new initiative this week designed to fully cover the cost of tuition and fees for qualifying in-state students.
The University of Montana calls it the "Grizzly Promise." It’s designed to make college more accessible and affordable for first-time, entering freshmen.
UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz discussed why the new initiative was launched.
“Our goal is to make sure we remain competitive in that a majority of Montana students continue their educational journey at the university of Montana.”
UM’s total enrollment in recent years has held around 10,000 students after a steep drop from its peak of nearly 16,000 a decade ago.
The Grizzly Promise covers the cost of four years, or eight semesters, of tuition and fees at UM, and is not a loan. Eligible resident students from a family with an annual income of $50,000 or less won’t have to repay a dime of Grizzly Promise funding if they hold up their end of the bargain.
That includes maintaining a 12-credit course load and remaining a full-time student.
The financial assistance is made up of a combination of scholarships, grants, waivers, and other aid.
The Commissioner of Higher Education’s Office says that while there are other programs to help students in need get a postsecondary degree, UM’s Grizzly Promise is unique within the Montana University System.