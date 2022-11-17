© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Legal battle over vaccine mandates is headed back to district court

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST

The Montana Supreme Court Wednesday sent a legal challenge to a law banning vaccine mandates back to a lower court on a technicality. The decision is part of an ongoing legal battle over House Bill 702, which bans workplace vaccine requirements and discrimination based on vaccination status.

A federal district court judge had blocked a portion of the law banning vaccine requirements for workers in healthcare facilities in March. The state Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday is in response to a suit from a private law firm.

The state high court said the Richland County District Court must review whether the bill’s title violates the state Constitution. Bill titles must contain one, clearly expressed subject under Montana law.

The law is also facing a challenge arguing the state cannot enforce the ban on vaccine mandates within tribal nations.

Tags
Montana News Montana Supreme CourtHouse Bill 702Richland County District Court
Austin Amestoy
See stories by Austin Amestoy