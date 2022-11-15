© 2022 MTPR
Graphic: 2022 Montana elections
Lawmakers to elect party leaders ahead of next legislative session

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST
A photo from above shows lawmakers seated in the Montana Legislature House chamber.
Nick Mott
/
Montana Public Radio
Montana Legislature House chamber.

Montana lawmakers will elect party leaders on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 legislative session slated to begin in January.

Republicans and Democrats elect party leaders – who help craft legislative agendas and whip votes for party priorities – before each biennial session.

Republicans won supermajorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm election, which means they get to elect a Speaker of the House and Senate President to preside over each chamber. Democrats will elect House and Senate minority leaders.

Republicans will be electing new leaders as neither 2021 Speaker of the House Wylie Galt or Senate President Mark Blasdel are returning. Both have reached their term limits.

Democratic Rep. Kim Abbott has served since last session as House Minority Leader, and Sen. Jill Cohenour has served as Senate Minority Leader. Both are returning and may be up for re-election.

Party caucuses will kick-off at 9 a.m. in the state Capitol Wednesday.

