Up to 9 in of snow is possible in parts of western & central Montana Wednesday

More snow — and dicey driving conditions — are on the way to western and central Montana.

Via the National Weather Service Missoula Montana:

"A storm total snowfall range of 6 to 9 inches will be possible in areas shaded in the darkest blue, such as the southern Bitterroot valley west through Drummond/Deer Lodge/Butte."

And via the National Weather Service Great Falls:

"An upper level low tracking across Southwest Montana will produce the third, and final round of snow this week. Snow will spread from south to north this morning, then continue through late this evening. Snowfall rates may be heavy at times, accumulating quickly with a cold and fluffy powder. Expect winter driving conditions region-wide. "