EPA updates on Anaconda Superfund cleanup set for Nov 3. meeting

Federal environmental officials and the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) this week will update the public on the cleanup progress of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and ARCO will provide updates at a public meeting on the proposed consent decree issued this fall that could guide clean up of one of Montana's largest superfund sites.

There will be a question and answer session for the public to ask questions about the legal agreement that lays out the roadmap for the final steps of the long-running remediation at the 300 sq. mile superfund site in Anaconda and Opportunity.

The meeting will be held on November 3 at Forge hotel in Anaconda and is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.