© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

EPA updates on Anaconda Superfund cleanup set for Nov 3. meeting

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM MDT
The Washoe Smelter Stack in Anaconda, MT.
Nora Saks
/
The Washoe Smelter Stack in Anaconda, MT.

Federal environmental officials and the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) this week will update the public on the cleanup progress of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and ARCO will provide updates at a public meeting on the proposed consent decree issued this fall that could guide clean up of one of Montana's largest superfund sites.

There will be a question and answer session for the public to ask questions about the legal agreement that lays out the roadmap for the final steps of the long-running remediation at the 300 sq. mile superfund site in Anaconda and Opportunity.

The meeting will be held on November 3 at Forge hotel in Anaconda and is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tags
Montana News Atlantic RichfieldAnaconda Smelter StackSuperfundEnvironmental Protection AgencyEnvironmentAnaconda MontanaOpportunity Montana
John Hooks
John Hooks is MTPR's reporter in the Butte Area.
See stories by John Hooks