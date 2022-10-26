© 2022 MTPR
Montana News

Who owns the most water rights in Montana?

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks,
Austin Amestoy
Published October 26, 2022 at 9:33 PM MDT
Around 20 banker's boxes full of water right documents on shelves at the Montana DNRC Water Rights Division.
John Hooks
/
Boxes full of water right documents at the Montana DNRC Water Rights Division.

Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana.

Water Rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious

Transcript to come

