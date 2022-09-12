FWP seeks input for elk management plan

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) is seeking public comment for a statewide question and answer session later this month on Elk Management. FWP has been working since 2020 to revise the State’s Elk Management Plan, which has been in effect since 2005.

After hosting a series of local public meetings across the state this summer, FWP is holding a statewide question and answer session over Zoom on Monday, September 26, from 6-8 p.m.

FWP said they are “seeking input on the existing elk population objectives and local elk management challenges that should be considered” in the revised management plan.

Presentations on population objectives and management challenges for FWP’s seven regions in the state are available on the agency’s website.

The deadline to register for the September 26th Zoom session will be September 25th at noon. The deadline for general public comment on the elk management plan will be October 15th.