Montana Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to out-of-state residents

Planned Parenthood of Montana has reversed course on its decision to stop offering medication abortions to patients living in states that have banned abortion.

The Montana Television Network first reported that Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to all patients at its four clinics across Montana.

That’s a reversal of a policy Planned Parenthood of Montana adopted in June shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion. Abortion remains legal and accessible in Montana, but Planned Parenthood cited concerns about a changing legal landscape as states around the country ban the procedure.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller said the organization will do “whatever we can to protect patients, providers and health center staff.”