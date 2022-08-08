© 2022 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Montana Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to out-of-state residents

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT
A Planned Parenthood location in Indianapolis, IN.
jetcityimage/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial
A Planned Parenthood location in Indianapolis, IN.

Planned Parenthood of Montana has reversed course on its decision to stop offering medication abortions to patients living in states that have banned abortion.

The Montana Television Network first reported that Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to all patients at its four clinics across Montana.

That’s a reversal of a policy Planned Parenthood of Montana adopted in June shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion. Abortion remains legal and accessible in Montana, but Planned Parenthood cited concerns about a changing legal landscape as states around the country ban the procedure.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller said the organization will do “whatever we can to protect patients, providers and health center staff.”

Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at supporting abortion access for people who cross state lines.

