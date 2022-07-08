Missoula airport receives $11 million in federal grant funding

The Federal Aviation Administration yesterday announced nearly $1 billion in grants to airports around the country, funded by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the Missoula Montana Airport is among the recipients. $11 million in federal funding will help cover costs for the airport’s ongoing terminal expansion and renovation project. The new south concourse opened on June 8th, signifying the end of phase one of construction. Airport Director Brian Ellestad says he expects demolition on the old terminal to ramp up in early August.

“So this definitely helps our bank loans, so we won’t have to pull $11 million worth of our bank loan, and then it gets us that much closer to being able to afford phase three.”

Completing phases two and three will open two new jet bridges and ground gates and cost an estimated $40 million. Other airports in western Montana also received grant funding, including $2.8 million for Glacier Park International in Kalispell, $1.9 million for Great Falls International and $1.5 million for Helena International.