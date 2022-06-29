Great Falls marijuana shop owners have sued over a citywide ban

The owners of a marijuana dispensary hoping to set up shop in Great Falls are challenging a citywide ban on adult-use dispensaries.

Janelle and Dale Yatsko filed suit against Great Falls on Monday after city commissioners voted four-to-one in April to deny the couple’s appeal to operate within the city, according to filing documents.

Attorney Raph Graybill is representing the Yatskos and says the city ban is illegal because Cascade County voters approved recreational marijuana in 2020.

“The City of Great Falls, in this case, has essentially said, ‘We don’t care what state law says, we’re going to ban dispensaries anyway,’” Graybill says.

After voters approved recreational marijuana statewide the Legislature passed a bill allowing residents to reverse legalization in their city or county. Great Falls commissioners plan to ask local voters on the November ballot if adult-use and medical marijuana sales should be banned within the city.

A spokesperson for Great Falls City Attorney Jeff Hindoien says the city does not comment on pending litigation.

