Montana politics, elections and legislative news.
Here's what the end of Roe v. Wade means for abortion rights in Montana
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday released a ruling overturning federal protections for abortion access. Now, it’ll be up to individual states to decide how to regulate abortion, whether that’s through restrictions or bans.
Yellowstone Public Radio’s Jess Sheldahl spoke with MTPR’s Statehouse reporter Shaylee Ragar about how today’s historic decision might affect Montana.
Copyright 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio