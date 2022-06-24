© 2022 MTPR
Here's what the end of Roe v. Wade means for abortion rights in Montana

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Jess Sheldahl,
Shaylee Ragar
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT
An abortion rights demonstrator holds signs on the Higgins Street Bridge in Missoula on Friday June 24 following the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v Wade reversal.
Edward O'Brien
/
An abortion rights demonstrator holds signs on the Higgins Street Bridge in Missoula on Friday June 24 following the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v Wade reversal.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday released a ruling overturning federal protections for abortion access. Now, it’ll be up to individual states to decide how to regulate abortion, whether that’s through restrictions or bans.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Jess Sheldahl spoke with MTPR’s Statehouse reporter Shaylee Ragar about how today’s historic decision might affect Montana.

Jess Sheldahl
Jess Sheldahl is a reporter for Yellowstone Public Radio and the host of Morning Edition as well as YPR's daily news podcast, The Worm.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
