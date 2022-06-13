A new tool will streamline check-ins at Montana Veterans Affairs facilities

The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System launched a new check-in tool for patients across its 17 facilities around the state. The tool launched today, June 13.

The tool is now available as smartphones and will eventually replace the physical check-in kiosks. The goal is to make appointment check-ins more efficient and patients can begin the process seven days in advance.

In-person check-in will still be available.

According to a news release from the Montana VA, the smartphone tool is part of a national effort to modernize health care for veterans and aims to make access better for disabled patients who rely on assistive technologies.

Patients can access the tool by texting “Check in” to 53079.