A new tool will streamline check-ins at Montana Veterans Affairs facilities

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System launched a new check-in tool for patients across its 17 facilities around the state. The tool launched today, June 13.

The tool is now available as smartphones and will eventually replace the physical check-in kiosks. The goal is to make appointment check-ins more efficient and patients can begin the process seven days in advance.

In-person check-in will still be available.

According to a news release from the Montana VA, the smartphone tool is part of a national effort to modernize health care for veterans and aims to make access better for disabled patients who rely on assistive technologies.

Patients can access the tool by texting “Check in” to 53079.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
