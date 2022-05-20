Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to attend CSKT Bison Range recovery celebration

Deb Haaland, the first Native American U.S. Secretary of the Interior, will be in western Montana Saturday to help celebrate the return of the Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).

Earlier this year, CSKT officially took over management of the Bison Range, which the U.S. federal government illegally took control of in the early 1900s.

Haaland is scheduled to speak at the Salish Kootenai College Saturday afternoon. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services Director Martha Williams and Montana Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras will be on hand as well to celebrate the return of the land with CSKT leaders.

“For us at CSKT, this is a step forward in the right direction,” said CSKT representative Shane Morigeau. “It was really righting a wrong in our history. We’re really happy to be reunited with our bison herd and the land out there and the resources.”

The celebration will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. A community lunch and powwow will be held at the Bison Range on Friday.