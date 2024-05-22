© 2024 MTPR
A Nostalgic Look Back: Celebrating 50 Years of MTPR's Children's Radio Legacy

Montana Public Radio | By Jake Birch
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:08 PM MDT
An image of Sam Manno, Annie Garde, Marcia Dunn, Germaine & Terry Conrad, and Lauren Korn sitting at a round table in KUFM Studio B, with the MTPR quilt hanging in the background.

Montana Public Radio proudly presents a unique documentary special commemorating 50 years of enriching children's lives through the power of radio. This compelling audio program offers a captivating journey through the history of MTPR's cherished children's programming.

Listeners will gain a deeper appreciation for this enduring institution through exclusive interviews with the legendary voices who captivated young audiences for generation, archival recordings featuring classic songs, beloved stories, and timeless on-air moments, and listener testimonials that illuminate the lasting impact of MTPR's commitment to children's education and entertainment.

This program offers a profound testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the irreplaceable role of MTPR in fostering a love of learning and laughter within Montana's communities. Lend an ear and rediscover the magic that continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.
Tags
Children's Radio For KidsGermaine ConradTerry ConradAnnie GardeMarcia DunnLauren KornSam MannoKate DavisLee BallardMavis McKelvieKids Like You And MePea Green BoatThe Children's CornerVicki ChaneyJake Birch
Jake Birch
As the Production Manager at Montana Public Radio, I wear many hats. My primary role is to hold and guide the big picture for everything production on our arts and culture side. Whether it’s engineering live sessions, voicing segments, installing facility upgrades, or writing how-to documents, I have my hands in most aspects of our production process, both big and small.
See stories by Jake Birch
