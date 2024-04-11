© 2024 MTPR
Sona Jobarteh

    Musician's Spotlight - Sona Jobarteh
    John Floridis
    Singer, songwriter, composer Kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh visits with host John Floridis on this edition of Musician's Spotlight. Sona is a master of the Kora, a harp like instrument from her native country The Gambia.