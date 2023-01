This week on ‘The Write Question,’ host Lauren Korn speaks with Cree (nehiyaw) novelist Jessica Johns, author of ‘Bad Cree,’ the story of Mackenzie, a young Cree woman who returns, night after night in her dreams, to a memory from before her sister Sabrina’s untimely death: a weekend at the family's lakefront campsite, long obscured by a fog of guilt.

Listen • 28:59