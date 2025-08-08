Explore Whitefish

Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Canadian tourism in northwest Montana has been anemic for months following that country’s rocky relationship with the Trump administration. However, much of that hole in the tourism market is being filled by Americans.