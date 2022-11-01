© 2022 MTPR
Big Richard

    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - Big Richard
    John Floridis
    What began as an all-female festival collaboration quickly morphed into a serious passion project driven by sisterhood, harmony and humor — along with the shared desire to rage fiddle tunes and smash the patriarchy.