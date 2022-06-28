© 2022 MTPR
Words Out West
It's All Just Noise

Published June 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM MDT
Words Out West

This episode contains some adult language and themes, and sexual references, which may be unsuitable for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised.

In Jay Kettering’s audio play, we find that Phil and Stacey were never great communicators, so when they recount how they met, fell in love, and ultimately broke up, let’s just say it gets a bit noisy.

Cacophony is performed by Missoula actors Nathan Adkins and Jasmine Sherman, with musical accompaniment by Missoula musicians Paul Marshall Allen on violin and Craig Menteer on drums.

Jay Kettering
