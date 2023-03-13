Watch: Pea Green Boat 'variety show' live from the library

Silly sponsor messages, a live radio drama and music with Josh Farmer and Loren Stillman gave the live Pea Green Boat episode an old-time variety show feel, featuring our talented staff.

The live broadcast from the Missoula Pubic Library on Feb. 28 was a fun way to introduce new Pea Green Boat host Vicki Chaney. It gave listeners a chance to see behind the scenes of a radio show, and it gave us a chance to see your faces — something we can't do from inside our studios.

"What a joy to share some of the fun behind the scenes of the Pea Green Boat and to be able to do children's radio live," MTPR Program Director Michael Marsok said.

In 2024 The Pea Green Boat will be celebrating 50 years of songs and stories for kids of all ages. Children's programming on MTPR holds an honored and beloved place on our schedule.

Listen to the Pea Green Boat with new host Vicki Chaney weekdays at 4 p.m. Tune in for Children's Corner with Sam Manno Saturday mornings at 8 a.m.

Thanks for sharing in our discovery and delight!