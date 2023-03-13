© 2023 MTPR
Pea Green Boat

Watch: Pea Green Boat 'variety show' live from the library

Published March 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT

Silly sponsor messages, a live radio drama and music with Josh Farmer and Loren Stillman gave the live Pea Green Boat episode an old-time variety show feel, featuring our talented staff.

The live broadcast from the Missoula Pubic Library on Feb. 28 was a fun way to introduce new Pea Green Boat host Vicki Chaney. It gave listeners a chance to see behind the scenes of a radio show, and it gave us a chance to see your faces — something we can't do from inside our studios.

"What a joy to share some of the fun behind the scenes of the Pea Green Boat and to be able to do children's radio live," MTPR Program Director Michael Marsok said.

In 2024 The Pea Green Boat will be celebrating 50 years of songs and stories for kids of all ages. Children's programming on MTPR holds an honored and beloved place on our schedule.

Listen to the Pea Green Boat with new host Vicki Chaney weekdays at 4 p.m. Tune in for Children's Corner with Sam Manno Saturday mornings at 8 a.m.

Thanks for sharing in our discovery and delight!

Audience members dance after the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
Audience members dance after the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
Pea Green Boat host Vicki Chaney (L) and Children's Corner host Sam Manno smile for a picture after the taping of the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
Pea Green Boat host Vicki Chaney (L) and Children's Corner host Sam Manno smile for a picture after the taping of the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
The audience watches as musical guest Josh Farmer performs at the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
The audience watches as musical guest Josh Farmer performs at the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
MTPR Producer and engineer Chris Moyles focuses on producing the live Pea Green Boat show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
MTPR Producer and engineer Chris Moyles focuses on producing the live Pea Green Boat show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
MTPR staff performs for an audience of around 100 fans at the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
MTPR staff performs for an audience of around 100 fans at the Pea Green Boat live show at the Missoula Public Library on February 28, 2023.
