Join us for a live Pea Green Boat from the Missoula Public Library

Live from the Missoula Public Library - The Pea Green Boat!

Join our new host Vicki Chaney and be a part of a special live broadcast on Tuesday, February 28th. Following the live show, we'll have a listener reception with Chaney, snacks, and kids activities.

Friends, family, and kids of all ages welcomed and encouraged! Arrive by 3:45. Listener reception 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.