Join us for a live Pea Green Boat from the Missoula Public Library

Live from the Missoula Public Library - The Pea Green Boat!
Join our new host Vicki Chaney and be a part of a special live broadcast on Tuesday, February 28th. Following the live show, we'll have a listener reception with Chaney, snacks, and kids activities.
Friends, family, and kids of all ages welcomed and encouraged! Arrive by 3:45. Listener reception 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Vicki is a self proclaimed storyteller who has spent the most of her life traveling, teaching and telling stories. She graduated from the. University of Montana with a Masters in Theatre and is so excited to be back in Missoula again.