© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pea Green Boat

Saddle up for Stubby Pringle’s Christmas!

Published December 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST
Stubby Pringle's Christmas book cover

Saddle Up!

Stubby Pringle’s Christmas - The Tradition Continues

Join us Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. on The Pea Green Boat for our yearly broadcast of Stubby Pringle’s Christmas by Jack Schaefer, brought to life for us by Richard Dunn.

Stubby Pringle, “cowhand of the Triple X, son of the wild donkey” is heading to whoop it up at the Christmas Eve dance at the schoolhouse in the valley. On his way he hears the sound of someone chopping wood. Chopping wood poorly!

Saddle-up, sit back and grab a warm blanket as Richard takes us into the cold and snow of this night and on Stubby’s Christmas Eve journey. This story will leave you richer and open your heart to the spirit of Christmas.

This reading of Stubby Pringle’s Christmas was originally recorded on reel to reel tape and first broadcast on The Pea Green Boat sometime in the 1990s. It quickly became a traditional favorite among MTPR listeners.

“Well done … Partner!”

Tags
Pea Green Boat Stubby Pringle
Sam Manno
Sam Manno is a rotating host and producer of the Children's Corner and the Pea Green Boat.
See stories by Sam Manno