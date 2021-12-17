Saddle up for Stubby Pringle’s Christmas!

Saddle Up!

Stubby Pringle’s Christmas - The Tradition Continues

Join us Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. on The Pea Green Boat for our yearly broadcast of Stubby Pringle’s Christmas by Jack Schaefer, brought to life for us by Richard Dunn.

Stubby Pringle, “cowhand of the Triple X, son of the wild donkey” is heading to whoop it up at the Christmas Eve dance at the schoolhouse in the valley. On his way he hears the sound of someone chopping wood. Chopping wood poorly!

Saddle-up, sit back and grab a warm blanket as Richard takes us into the cold and snow of this night and on Stubby’s Christmas Eve journey. This story will leave you richer and open your heart to the spirit of Christmas.

This reading of Stubby Pringle’s Christmas was originally recorded on reel to reel tape and first broadcast on The Pea Green Boat sometime in the 1990s. It quickly became a traditional favorite among MTPR listeners.

“Well done … Partner!”

