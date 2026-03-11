Musician's Spotlight - Rising Appalachia

Rising Appalachia joins host John Floridis on this Musician's Spotlight. Led by multi-instrumentalist sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, they draw inspiration from companion planting where corn grows tall, beans climb the corn, and squash provides ground cover. The group cultivates this in their music, where Southern folk traditions, New Orleans swamp culture, and Atlanta’s street spirit strengthen each other.

Known for their seamless harmonies, songcatching and storytelling, they’ve released 10 albums performing everywhere from Telluride to Red Rocks to NPR’s Tiny Desk, cultivating a devoted grassroots following traveling to communities by train, horseback, bio-diesel bus and sailboat.