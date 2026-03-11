© 2026 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Rising Appalachia

By John Floridis
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:22 PM MDT
Musicians Leah Song and Chloe Smith of the band Rising Appalachia pose in front of a white wall. One reaches toward the camera with outstretched hands while the other stands beside her, both wearing necklaces and casual tank tops.
Rising Appalachia
Musicians Leah Song and Chloe Smith of the band Rising Appalachia.

Rising Appalachia joins host John Floridis on this Musician's Spotlight. Led by multi-instrumentalist sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, they draw inspiration from companion planting where corn grows tall, beans climb the corn, and squash provides ground cover. The group cultivates this in their music, where Southern folk traditions, New Orleans swamp culture, and Atlanta’s street spirit strengthen each other.

Known for their seamless harmonies, songcatching and storytelling, they’ve released 10 albums performing everywhere from Telluride to Red Rocks to NPR’s Tiny Desk, cultivating a devoted grassroots following traveling to communities by train, horseback, bio-diesel bus and sailboat.

Rising Appalachia
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
