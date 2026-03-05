© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Jovino Santos Neto

By John Floridis
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:45 AM MST
Jovino Santos Neto
Maria Camillo
Jovino Santos Neto

Master pianist, flutist, composer, arranger, conductor and educator Jovino Santos Neto joins host John Floridis on this edition of Musician's Spotlight. Currently based in Seattle, Washington Jovino was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He has released 20 recordings under his own name, toured internationally for decades with a wide variety of collaborations and is a Three-time Latin Grammy Award nominee.

Jovino talks about his early introduction to music while growing up in Rio de Janeiro during the 'golden age of radio." He listened to everything from the Mantovani Orchestra to the Beatles and Stones, from jazz and soul to progressive rock and of course the wide range of Brazilian music available on the radio at that time. The key though was being able to figure out how to rig a reel to reel tape recorder to the radio so that he could record music and teach himself how to play it on the piano.

Jovino also talks about his deep relationship with Hermeto Pascoal the legendary Brazilian multi-instrumentalist and composer known as "O Bruxo" (The Wizard) or "The Mad Genius" of Brazilian music. His journey takes him to Seattle where he has lived for many years but then full circle with his most recent recording "A Onça e o Pajé" recorded live at the Teatro Amazonas in Manaus, Brazil, in July 2024, during the Amazonas Green Jazz Festival by the Amazonas Band.

Beyond music, Jovino goes into great detail to talk about the history of Rio de Janeiro and much of the rich cultural heritage that makes it such a dynamic city.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Jovino Santos
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information