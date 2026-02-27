© 2026 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Falu Shah

By John Floridis
Published February 27, 2026 at 7:32 PM MST
Falu Shah
Courtesy
Falu Shah

Acclaimed singer and composer Falu Shah returns to Musician's Spotlight. Falu, a GRAMMY Award winner and a four-time GRAMMY Award nominee and the first Indian-born singer/songwriter to win that GRAMMY Award, occupies a unique station in the ever-rich domain of world music.

Trained in classical Indian traditions, Falu’s incandescent vocal artistry blossoms continually along with her distinctively evocative musical style. In addition to her solo career which includes award winning children’s albums, Falu has been on Spotlight previously as the singer for the renowned and groundbreaking world American folk group American Patchwork Quartet. She shares some thoughts about her experience touring with the group and talks about their new recording due out in the coming year. She also shares in depth her immersion into her most personal project to date, "Surrender: The Timeless Experience of the Music of India" and how that project has brought her a deeper bonding with her teenage son who plans on continuing their family's multi-generational journey with music. Falu also describes her collaboration with the prime minister of India Narendra Modi as well as her husband Gaurav Shah on a song promoting millets, a super grain that may alleviate world hunger. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Global Performance category.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Falu Shah
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
