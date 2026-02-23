Musician's Spotlight - John Gorka 2026

Host John Floridis welcomes back to Musician's Spotlight John Gorka, one of the most respected and beloved contemporary folk singer songwriters of his generation.

Gorka relates the process of writing and recording his 17th and most recent album “unentitled” as well as the inspirations behind the songs including “A Light Exists in the Spring” which uses an Emily Dickinson poem and “Particle and Wave” which came to him from the Parkland Students March For Our Lives.

John Also answers questions from listeners, goes into more depth about his New Jersey roots and explains the concept of knowing how songs are supposed to feel versus how they are supposed to sound.