© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - John Gorka 2026

By John Floridis
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:40 AM MST
John Gorka
John Gorka
John Gorka

Host John Floridis welcomes back to Musician's Spotlight John Gorka, one of the most respected and beloved contemporary folk singer songwriters of his generation.

Gorka relates the process of writing and recording his 17th and most recent album “unentitled” as well as the inspirations behind the songs including “A Light Exists in the Spring” which uses an Emily Dickinson poem and “Particle and Wave” which came to him from the Parkland Students March For Our Lives.

John Also answers questions from listeners, goes into more depth about his New Jersey roots and explains the concept of knowing how songs are supposed to feel versus how they are supposed to sound.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight John Gorka
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information