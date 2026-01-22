Musician's Spotlight - Rix

Jano Rix — best known as one-third of Grammy Award-nominated trio The Wood Brothers — and his father, veteran drummer Luther Rix, whose career includes work with Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue, Leonard Cohen, and Ten Wheel Drive among numerous others, have joined forces on record for the first time. Simply calling themselves RIX, the father/son duo offer their debut album, Legacy, Vol. 1, a collaboration more than 12 years in the making.

Jano joins host John Floridis in a conversation about this project, how Luther inspired his son to take up music and encouraged the earliest compositions that Jano came up with (aged four years) and how he became convinced that playing with the already established Wood Brothers was his destiny after listening to their album in one sitting when he first got a copy of the record. Jano also talks about the influence of dance on his life and creativity.