© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Rix

By John Floridis
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:18 PM MST
Luther and Jano Rix make up the band Rix.
Ellen Rix
Luther and Jano Rix make up the band Rix.

Jano Rix — best known as one-third of Grammy Award-nominated trio The Wood Brothers — and his father, veteran drummer Luther Rix, whose career includes work with Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue, Leonard Cohen, and Ten Wheel Drive among numerous others, have joined forces on record for the first time. Simply calling themselves RIX, the father/son duo offer their debut album, Legacy, Vol. 1, a collaboration more than 12 years in the making.

Jano joins host John Floridis in a conversation about this project, how Luther inspired his son to take up music and encouraged the earliest compositions that Jano came up with (aged four years) and how he became convinced that playing with the already established Wood Brothers was his destiny after listening to their album in one sitting when he first got a copy of the record. Jano also talks about the influence of dance on his life and creativity.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Jano RixLuther RixThe Wood Brothers
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information