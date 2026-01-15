Musician's Spotlight - Las Guaracheras

This six piece all female group from Cali, Colombia is breaking ground as one of the few small salsa ensembles in this genre to feature only women. host John Floridis caught up with (vibraphonist) Kate Ortega and (bassist) Daniela Vergara for this interview as they prepared for a North American tour.

Las Guaracheras was born in 2017 in the city of Cali, Colombia, an initiative of the percussionists Laura Linares and Mónica Castro. The term itself is translated into English as “the female guaracha dancers/singers.”

The ensemble has pursued its mission to elevate the female voice in Afro-Latin music and to build a more inclusive, diverse, and respectful space in which we all fit.