Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Jeff Tweedy/Tom Catmull

By John Floridis
Published December 10, 2025 at 7:10 PM MST
Tom Catmull (L) and Jeff Tweedy (R).
Tom Catmull photo by Dan Bradner Photography
Tom Catmull (L) and Jeff Tweedy (R).

This a two-part program featuring Tom Catmull and Jeff Tweedy. (The second part will start automatically at the end of part 1.)

Tom is one of the most popular and respected Montana singer songwriters and has been for the last 30 years. He has a new project “Tom Catmull’s Last Resort”, and Tom visits with host John Floridis about that and answers questions from listeners to the show.

Jeff Tweedy is of course the driving force behind the iconic band Wilco, and he also has a new album, “Twilight Override.” Jeff talks in depth about the album which features collaborations with his sons as well as a stellar group of players.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
