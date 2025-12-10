Musician's Spotlight - Jeff Tweedy/Tom Catmull

This a two-part program featuring Tom Catmull and Jeff Tweedy. (The second part will start automatically at the end of part 1.)

Tom is one of the most popular and respected Montana singer songwriters and has been for the last 30 years. He has a new project “Tom Catmull’s Last Resort”, and Tom visits with host John Floridis about that and answers questions from listeners to the show.

Jeff Tweedy is of course the driving force behind the iconic band Wilco, and he also has a new album, “Twilight Override.” Jeff talks in depth about the album which features collaborations with his sons as well as a stellar group of players.