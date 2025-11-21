© 2025 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight - Hania Rani

By John Floridis
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:35 AM MST
Hania Rani
Olivia Wunsche
Hania Rani

Composer, pianist and singer songwriter Hania Rani is the guest of host John Floridis on this edition of Musician's Spotlight.

Growing up in Gdańsk, Poland, a city renowned for the Solidarity resistance movement and independent spirit, Hania became immersed in piano playing at age 7, and early on showed a predilection towards composing her own pieces as well as playing the standard repertoire.

Eventually she began experimenting with electronic music, theater scores and sound installations as well as developing her own blend of soundscape Indie vocal music.

Her most recent project is a Piano Concerto in Four Movements entitled “Non-Fiction."

John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
