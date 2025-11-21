Musician's Spotlight - Hania Rani

Composer, pianist and singer songwriter Hania Rani is the guest of host John Floridis on this edition of Musician's Spotlight.

Growing up in Gdańsk, Poland, a city renowned for the Solidarity resistance movement and independent spirit, Hania became immersed in piano playing at age 7, and early on showed a predilection towards composing her own pieces as well as playing the standard repertoire.

Eventually she began experimenting with electronic music, theater scores and sound installations as well as developing her own blend of soundscape Indie vocal music.

Her most recent project is a Piano Concerto in Four Movements entitled “Non-Fiction."