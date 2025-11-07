Musician's Spotlight - Robert Cray

The legendary blues songwriter, singer and guitarist Robert Cray joins host John Floridis on this episode of Musician's Spotlight.

Robert is a five time Grammy winner who’s recorded over 20 albums, been inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame, and been awarded an Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s been touring and recording his unique blend of Soul, R&B, Gospel, Blues and Rock n Roll since 1974. His 1986 album Strong Persuader was a breakout hit that propelled him into the mainstream music world and helped his music reach millions of listeners.

Robert shares some early memories of the place music had in his home growing up, artists that his parents listened to on a console record player and came to influence his taste in music.

He also talks about the early influence of George Harrison before his attention turned to more contemporary blues players like B.B. King, Johnny Copeland and notably Albert Collins with whom he had an impactful conversation when Collins was hired to play Robert's high school graduation party.

Robert also delves into his theories and techniques for songwriting as well as singing and playing guitar and how his recorded music is best served by having all members of the band in the same room and recording live.